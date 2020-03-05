Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William A. Felker. View Sign In Memoriam

In Memory of our Dad:



William Andrew Felker (March 5, 1923- Jan. 17, 2018)



Andy Felker was born in N. Battleford, the youngest child of David H. and Esther (Bell) Felker. The family moved to East Vancouver when Andy was a young teen. Starting when he was still a student at Vancouver Tech, Andy worked the summers on the Princess Louise Alaskan cruises. After serving in the Air Force, Andy sailed all over the world working on the Union Steamships. Nora and Andy built their house in Richmond in 1951 and raised their kids there. He became a Red Seal cook and was employed by VGH for many years. Andy was a builder, collector, an archivist by nature, and a storyteller - but he was so much more. A husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, his humour and wisdom are very much missed. Predeceased by his siblings, Art, Berenice, and Brant; and wife, Nora. Forever with Nora, you will always be loved.



- Ray, Carol and Paul

Published in The Richmond News from Mar. 5 to Apr. 3, 2020

