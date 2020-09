Or Copy this URL to Share

Sadly on July 31, William Frank Hawley passed peacefully in his sleep. He was a kind, generous and witty gentleman. A long time HP employee, Bill was always building the super computer. He will be greatly missed by his adopted family, Mia, Emma, Christine and Hardy



