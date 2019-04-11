Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Grant MCLEOD. View Sign

MCLEOD, William Grant Bill passed away peacefully on March 29, 2019 at Courtyard Gardens, Richmond, BC, in his 96th year. Born in Winnipeg, he graduated from Gordon Bell High School in 1941. During







Bill passed away peacefully on March 29, 2019 at Courtyard Gardens, Richmond, BC, in his 96th year. Born in Winnipeg, he graduated from Gordon Bell High School in 1941. During WWII , Bill served in the Air Force as a wireless operator on ships that patrolled and supplied remote BC coastal communities. It was during this service that he met Edith Keller of Vancouver. They married in 1946 and enjoyed 71 years of marriage until Edith's passing in 2018. After the War, Bill began his very successful Public Service Marketing career with Canadian National Railway and Canada Post based in Winnipeg, Edmonton, Mississauga, Ottawa and finally moved to Richmond BC in 1976. After retiring from the Public Service in 1978, Bill worked as General Manager of the Richmond Visitors and Convention Bureau from 1980-88. In the 1990's he was President of the Clan MacLeod Society of Vancouver, was active on the Regent's Gate Strata Council and with Mylora Senior Men's Golf. Moving to Courtyard Gardens in 2013, Bill was known as the Conductor of their Christmas Train display and a Talent Show Star for his Stand Up Comedy routine. His wit and warmth were legendary, he maintained strong family and friend connections throughout his long and fulfilling life. Bill is lovingly remembered by his daughter; Vickie McLeod, son; Bruce and daughter-in-law; Betty McLeod, grandchildren; Kelly McLeod and Cameron McLeod, sister; Eleanor Harrison, brother-in-law; Laurie and sister-in-law; Linda Keller, nieces and nephews and many friends. His Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Brighouse United Church, 8151 Bennett Road, Richmond, BC V6Y 1N4. In lieu of flowers, a donation to your favourite charity would be appreciated. Published in The Richmond News from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Air Force World War II Return to today's Obituaries for Richmond News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close