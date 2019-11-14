Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Irwin "COACH" McKITTRICK. View Sign Service Information Richmond Funeral Home - Richmond 8420 CAMBIE ROAD Richmond , BC V6X 1K1 (604)-273-3748 Obituary

McKITTRICK, William Irwin "Coach" March 9, 1943 - November 5, 2019 It is with profound sadness that we announce the death of Bill "Coach" McKittrick - who died peacefully with his wife and high school sweetheart, Lillian and his two children, Scott (Vanessa) and Ashley (Kris Meisterman) by his side. He has four amazing grandchildren - Kameron, Kayleigh, Parker and Atom - who so loved him. He was predeceased by his parents Olive (Nye) and Irwin and his brother Fred. He is also survived by his sister Sharon (Burley). Bill taught high school in Richmond after his graduation from UBC in 1970 until 2010 and will be remembered warmly by generations of kids he taught English - and for his years coaching football. Bill gardened keenly with an enthusiasm that was only partly tempered by experience, believing till the end in the power of the earth, his black gold. Bill leaves behind many, many friends who can at least still take pleasure in their memories of this good, kind man. A Celebration of Bill's Life will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Richmond Funeral Home, 8420 Cambie Road, Richmond, BC. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Bill McKittrick Scholarship Fund can be sent to: David Partridge, Richmond SD 38 Scholarships, Richmond School District 38, 7811 Granville Avenue, Richmond, BC. V6Y 3E3. Please visit







It is with profound sadness that we announce the death of Bill "Coach" McKittrick - who died peacefully with his wife and high school sweetheart, Lillian and his two children, Scott (Vanessa) and Ashley (Kris Meisterman) by his side. He has four amazing grandchildren - Kameron, Kayleigh, Parker and Atom - who so loved him. He was predeceased by his parents Olive (Nye) and Irwin and his brother Fred. He is also survived by his sister Sharon (Burley). Bill taught high school in Richmond after his graduation from UBC in 1970 until 2010 and will be remembered warmly by generations of kids he taught English - and for his years coaching football. Bill gardened keenly with an enthusiasm that was only partly tempered by experience, believing till the end in the power of the earth, his black gold. Bill leaves behind many, many friends who can at least still take pleasure in their memories of this good, kind man. A Celebration of Bill's Life will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Richmond Funeral Home, 8420 Cambie Road, Richmond, BC. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Bill McKittrick Scholarship Fund can be sent to: David Partridge, Richmond SD 38 Scholarships, Richmond School District 38, 7811 Granville Avenue, Richmond, BC. V6Y 3E3. Please visit www.richmondfuneral.ca for condolence messages and service details. Richmond Funeral Home . . . . . . . . . Cremation & Reception Centre (604) 273-3748 www.RichmondFuneral.ca Published in The Richmond News from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Richmond News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close