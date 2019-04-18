Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William John (Bill) HEGEL. View Sign

HEGEL, William John January 25, 1943 - April 8, 2019 William "Bill" Hegel passed away peacefully with family by his side on Monday, April 8, 2019, age 76. He was predeceased by his parents John and Helena, step-mother Olga, brother Frederick James Hegel, brother-in-law Kenneth Houlden, sister-in-law Alice and his extended family step-sister Waltraut (Frank) Stiewe. Bill will be remembered and sadly missed by three siblings; Leona Hegel of Regina, Connie Houlden of Calgary and Barrie Hegel of Prince George along with 8 nieces and nephews, 15 great nieces and nephews and one great great niece. William John Hegel was born on January 25, 1943 in Dauphin, Manitoba. The family moved to Medicine Hat, Alberta in 1954. He graduated from Medicine Hat High School and received a Bachelor of Education Degree from The University of Calgary. He started his career as a teacher in Alberta. Later he took Engineering Technology at SAIT in Calgary and moved to Richmond, BC, to work for Canadian Standards Association until he retired in 2005. He travelled all over the world but primarily to Japan working for CSA. He loved to read, curl, golf, travel, visit family, take pictures and research family history. He will be cremated and a Celebration of Life will follow at a later date in Richmond, B.C. Donations in memory of Bill may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc/donate or The Richmond Hospital Foundation https://www.richmondhospitalfoundation.com/ways-to-donate/donate-now

