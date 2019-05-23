Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William MURDOCH. View Sign Obituary

MURDOCH, William R. February 12, 1928 - May 9, 2019 Bill was loved by his wife Evelyn (married 1950), 3 daughters Joan Bieber (David), Kathy Morales (Jesse), Barb Henderson (Deane) and Filipina daughter Sonia Alejandria (Noel), 9 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren with 3 more on the way. Update: youngest great grandbaby arrived May 13. Bill's love of boats started after a move with his family from North Burnaby to Pender Harbour in 1942, where they bought a general store and marina. Bill purchased his first boat with his dad, the Murpak. His UBC Bachelor of Commerce degree led to a career in the fishing industry in BC, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland, the Philippines and India. Captain Bill built a 38-foot sailboat, the Leisure Lee, and sailed to Alaska for his 80th birthday. "Mr. Fix-it" had more fun enjoying the challenge to repair rather than buying brand new. He loved competing in golf, bridge and ping pong. He was a master wood worker, salmon smoker, creative inventor, investor and music lover. He expressed his love generously through acts of service to family, church and friends. Bill and Ev traveled the world and enjoyed planning family reunions, including golf tournaments, go-karting and ice cream. His bucket list is complete. Special thanks to the staff at Salmon Arm's Hillside Cottage #2 and Dr. Lorenz for their loving care and support. Memorial service will be held at Brighouse United Church, Richmond BC on June 21 at 1:30 PM. A Celebration of Life in Salmon Arm TBA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the BC Kidney Foundation or Union Gospel Mission. Condolence expressions online at





