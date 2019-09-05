LESLIE, William Thomas Stanley August 19, 1932 - May 18, 2019 3rd Generation Stevestonite, passed away in his sleep at the age of 86. Upon his request a Celebration of Life will be held at Steveston Hotel (The Buc) on September 14, 2019 from 3 - 6 pm. A wonderful father, survived by Bill (Cindy), Tracy (Mick). Grandfather to Mandie, Reid, Dustin (Maria). Great Grandfather to Taylor, Nixon, Isaac, Nate. Also survived by brother Tom Leslie (Maggie). A 30 year Richmond Firefighter whom in the day spent much time Commercial Gill-netting on the Fraser River corking others when possible on the Wingdam Wall. May the tides always be with you Dad
Published in The Richmond News from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019