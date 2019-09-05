Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Thomas Stanley LESLIE. View Sign Obituary

LESLIE, William Thomas Stanley August 19, 1932 - May 18, 2019 3rd Generation Stevestonite, passed away in his sleep at the age of 86. Upon his request a Celebration of Life will be held at Steveston Hotel (The Buc) on September 14, 2019 from 3 - 6 pm. A wonderful father, survived by Bill (Cindy), Tracy (Mick). Grandfather to Mandie, Reid, Dustin (Maria). Great Grandfather to Taylor, Nixon, Isaac, Nate. Also survived by brother Tom Leslie (Maggie). A 30 year Richmond Firefighter whom in the day spent much time Commercial Gill-netting on the Fraser River corking others when possible on the Wingdam Wall. May the tides always be with you Dad





3rd Generation Stevestonite, passed away in his sleep at the age of 86. Upon his request a Celebration of Life will be held at Steveston Hotel (The Buc) on September 14, 2019 from 3 - 6 pm. A wonderful father, survived by Bill (Cindy), Tracy (Mick). Grandfather to Mandie, Reid, Dustin (Maria). Great Grandfather to Taylor, Nixon, Isaac, Nate. Also survived by brother Tom Leslie (Maggie). A 30 year Richmond Firefighter whom in the day spent much time Commercial Gill-netting on the Fraser River corking others when possible on the Wingdam Wall. Published in The Richmond News from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Richmond News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close