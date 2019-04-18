Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William (Bill) Wells. View Sign

Bill passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Delta Hospital with his darling daughter by his side. He was predeceased by his soul mate and loving wife of 50 years, Shirley, parents E.P. H. "Billy" Wells and Evelyn Wells (nee Holloway). Bill is survived by his daughter Trish, his Brother-in-Law John, Sister-in-Law Merry Lynn as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. His passing will also be mourned by his many friends, former co-workers and neighbours. Born in Vancouver on January 2, 1935, Bill moved with the family as his Dad advanced through his aviation career with years spent in Toronto and Winnipeg before returning to Vancouver where he finished his schooling at Prince of Wales High School.



Bill loved the outdoors so it no surprise that he met Shirley at a hunting lodge in BC; Minac Lodge at Canim Lake. They married in 1956 and that same year Bill started his 39-year career with United Airlines at YVR, where many life-long friends were made. Together they raised their family in Vancouver before retiring to the Okanagan.



Bill enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and the company of Black Labrador retrievers and good friends alike. Known to tell a colourful joke or burst into an inappropriate song, Bill was a big personality and so will live on forever through those who knew and loved him.



There is no doubt that he enjoyed life to its fullest and had a ball doing it. Flowers are gratefully declined in favour of donations in Bill's memory to the SPCA. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.

