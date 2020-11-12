1/1
Wolfgang CHRISTL
10/16/1931 - 11/01/2020
CHRISTL, Wolfgang October 16, 1931 - November 01, 2020 Having just reached his 89th birthday, Wolfgang received his final wish to pass away peacefully at his cherished home. Survived by his loyal and loving wife of 66 years, Muriel; daughters Susan (Ken), Michele (Bob); and grandson Charles (Michelle). Born in Freiburg, Germany, Wolfgang immigrated to Canada in 1952. Making his way west, he landed in Saskatoon where he met, fell in love and married Muriel; eventually starting a family and making Richmond home for the past 60 years. Professionally Wolf had a successful career in commercial HVAC and later started Oktoberfest Enterprises to support German festivities with décor and entertainment. He was an active volunteer for local German organizations and causes. At home, he watched hockey, wrestling and CFL football while reading the Vancouver Sun cover to cover. Whether you knew him as Wolfgang, Opa, Mr. Oktoberfest or Dad - he was a hard-working man, who loved life; his German heritage and family. He will be fondly remembered and missed by many. Due to current Covid restrictions, services and life celebration will take place on a future date. Condolences may be offered online at: https://www.arbormemorial.ca/en/richmond/obituaries/wolfgang-christl/57412/Guestbook Richmond Funeral Home Cremation & Reception Centre (604) 273-3748




Published in Richmond News from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2020.
