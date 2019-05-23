MATSUMURA, Yasue January 1, 1921 - May 15, 2019 Yasue passed away peacefully at the age of 98. She is survived by her son Danny, daughter-in-law (Judy), grandchildren Darren, Lindsay (Jason), Ryan, Courtney, Blaine, and great-grandchildren Ciara and Aria. She was predeceased by her husband Matsuo, her brother Harding and her son Roy. Yasue was an incredibly strong, independent, and quick-witted individual that had a passion for sewing, dogs, and gardening. A private service will be held by request. Richmond Funeral Home . . . . . . . . Cremation & Reception Centre (604) 273-3748 www.RichmondFuneral.ca
Published in The Richmond News from May 23 to May 24, 2019