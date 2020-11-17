Agnes M. Bouse, 101, left her frail old body to join her heavenly family early Tuesday morning, November 17, 2020, at her daughter, Susie Smith's, residence in Johnsonburg where her children had gathered to love and care for her.
Agnes was born on June 12, 1919, in St. Marys to the late George and Helen Beimel Foster and was the eldest of 13 children. She grew up a dairy farmer's daughter where, from the age of 7, she tended to the milk cows and worked the fields and endured her least favorite chore of picking stones from crop field.
On January 4, 1940, at Holy Rosary Church, Johnsonburg, she married Walter "Baldy" Bouse, who preceded her in death on October 18, 1966, and has resided in Johnsonburg since her marriage.
Agnes was a Ddevout Catholic and was a member of Holy Rosary Church and had been a member of the C.D. of A. She was a great cook, baker, craftsman, gardener and a good sport when tent camping with her family. At 85 she hiked across the Kinzua Bridge, down the hill on the other side, across the valley and back up the other side with no complaints! Those who passed her home on Powers Avenue would comment on her lovely flower gardens along with her crafted whirligigs and various yard art. She was the handywoman of the house, always fixing and creating as she took great pride in her home. Agnes had her own set of power tools and every kitchen and yard gadget known. After relinquishing her drivers' license at age 60, she started shopping for the "newest" and "greatest" from QVC. The family often joked that she had a crush on the UPS guy, as the packages arrived weekly.
As a widow at 45, in 1966, with five children still at home, she took her responsibilities seriously and continued to provide a stable home. At age 60, she took her first job outside the home at the Johnsonburg Are School District cafeteria. She loved the job and continued working until she was 83. It was there she found an extended family of friends with her co-workers.
Agnes battled skin and melanoma cancer for many years and lost an eye to the disease in her 80s. At this she declared, "Being disabled is the pits!" As this did not slow her down, her family questioned her as to who was disabled.
Agnes is survived by her children, Helen "Susie" Smith, Thomas Bouse and his companion, Bev Keneske, and Joan, Mrs. Harv Davison, all of Johnsonburg, Mary AnnBouse of Fallbrook, California, Karen Bouse and her companion, Dave Stapfli, of Escondido, California, and Diane, Mrs. David Merideth, of Roanoke, Virginia; 18 grandchildren, David, Mike, Don, Mark and Danny Zilkofski, Jim, Gary and Scott Lecker, Chris Bouse, Rebecca and Erik Struble, Bill Bouse, Craig and Matthew Erikson and Jesse, Hyla, Shealee and Angelina Meredith; 20 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; a brother, James Foster of St. Marys; and four sisters, Grace Zuraski of Johnsonburg and Helen Zurfluh, Betty Kuntz and Dolly Dornisch all of St. Marys.
In addition to her parents and husband, Agnes is predeceased by a daughter, Elizabeth "Betsy" Erikson; five brothers, Arthur, George, Richard, Thomas and Robert Foster; and two sisters, Margaret and Evelyn Foster.
Friends and family are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial for Agnes M. Bouse to be celebrated at Holy Rosary Church on Saturday November 21, 2020, at 10 a.m. with Fr. David J. Wilson as celebrant. There will be no visitation. Anyone attending mass is asked to please wear a mask and abide by all church and CDC rules for social distancing.
Interment will be in Holy Rosary Cemetery, Johnsonburg.
Arrangements are under direction of the Anthony F Ferragine Funeral Home 401 Chestnut Street Johnsonburg, PA.
If desired, memorial contributions should be made to the Johnsonburg Community Center, 600 Market St., Johnsonburg, PA 15845 or the Johnsonburg Fire Dept., 99 Clarion Rd., Johnsonburg, PA 15845.
Share your condolences at www.ferraginefuneralhome.com.