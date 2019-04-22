Agnes M. Tassone, 88, of 1430 Quail Hollow Rd., Harrisburg, died the afternoon of April 20, 2019 Day at Colonial Park Care, Harrisburg following a brief illness.

She was born on August 11, 1930, in Johnsonburg, daughter of Joseph and Josephine Budzinski Gapinski. She married Eugene "Herbie" Tassone on April 26, 1952, in Holy Rosary Church, Johnsonburg. He died on April 18, 2012.

Resided in Johnsonburg most of her life and graduated from Johnsonburg High School.

She was a member of the Holy Rosary Church, Rosary Altar Society, CD of A, and Maria Jose Lodge, where she was an officer for many years, and the Johnsonburg Senior Center.

She had worked at the Holy Rosary School cafeteria for many years, retiring in 1993.

Agnes is survived by two daughters JoEllen, Mrs. David Sallack of Harrisburg, PA and Jeanne Wolf of Harrisburg; three grandchildren: Emily, Mrs. Antonio Nieves; Nicholas Sallack; and Allison Wolf. She was the last surviving member of 13 brothers and sisters. She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Betty Gapinski of Johnsonburg; and a brother-in-law, Edward Zambanini of Kersey. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Predeceased by: parents, husband, son-in-law: Steven Wolf, brothers: Walter, John, Edward, Stanley, Chester, Bernard and Robert Gapinski, sisters: Helen Miklitch, Genevieve Muroski, Sophie Lenze, Margaret Petzold, and Veronica "Vera" Zambanini.

Friends and family are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial for Agnes M. Tassone to be conducted at Holy Rosary Church, Johnsonburg of Thursday, April 25, at 10 a.m. with Father David Wilson, pastor, officiating.

Interment will be held at Holy Rosary Cemetery in Johnsonburg.

Visitation will be private.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Anthony F. Ferragine Funeral Home, 401 Chestnut Street, Johnsonburg.

If desired, memorial contributions should be made to Holy Rosary Church, 606 Penn St., Johnsonburg, PA 15845 or to the Johnsonburg Community Center c/o 100 Main St., Johnsonburg, PA 15845.

Published in Ridgway Record on Apr. 23, 2019