Albina M. DiProspero, 90, of Pinecrest Manor, St. Marys and formerly of Wilcox, died Thursday afternoon, April 4, 2019 at Pinecrest Manor following a brief illness.

She was born on Jan. 7, 1929 in Wilcox, daughter of Domenico and Mary Allasio DiProspero. Albina resided in Wilcox most of her life. She had briefly lived in Johnsonburg. She graduated Wilcox High School in 1947.

Albina was a member of St. Anne's Church, Wilcox. She was employed by she had been employed by Stackpole Corp. of St. Marys for 30 years retiring in 1977. She had also worked as a Nurse's Aide at the Kane Hospital for several years.

Albina is survived by several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews; including a very special niece, Virginia Mahoney, and very special great-niece, Trisha Mahoney, both of Johnsonburg survive. She is also survived by a special dear friend and caregiver Cathy Mowrey of Wilcox.

She was predeceased by her parents; brothers: Peter and Rudolph "Rudy" DiProspero; and sisters: Rita Turzanski Shuler and Victorina DiProspero.

A Funeral Service for Albina M. DiProspero will be conducted at the Anthony Ferragine Funeral Home, Johnsonburg on Thursday April 11 at 10 a.m. with Fr. David Wilson, pastor of Holy Rosary Parish.

Interment will be held at Holy Rosary Cemetery and will be private.

Friends will be received at the Anthony F. Ferragine Funeral Home, 401 Chestnut Street in Johnsonburg Thursday morning from 9 a.m. to service time at 10 a.m.

