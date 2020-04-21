|
|
Althea L. Donahue age 75 of Elbon Road (Elbon) Brockport, PA; died on April 20, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois. Born on December 9, 1944 in New London, Connecticut; she was the daughter of the late Wilfred and Marion Gifford Gelinas. On July 25, 1964 she was married to Levi Donahue and he survives. Retired, Althea had been employed at K-Mart until 1992. She then went on to work at Wal-Mart and then McDonalds in Brockway. She was a member of the Awakening Alliance Church in Ridgway. Althea also was a life member of the Horton Twp. Sportsmen's Club, Horton/Brockway Lions Club and was an active member of the Horton Twp. Fire Department ladies auxiliary until it disbanded. Althea enjoyed sightseeing, sewing, dancing and always ended up being the life of the party. Her favorite past time though was spending time with her grandchildren. In addition to her husband she is also survived by a daughter Elaine (Charles Ethan) Smith of Elbon; a son Patrick (Stephanie) Donahue of Johnsonburg, PA; a brother Wilfred "Bill" (Carol) Gelinas of Waterford, CT; a brother-in-law John "Rick" Hoffenbacher of Ledyard, CT; grandchildren: Stephanie Ann (Matthew) Stahlman, Elizabeth Donahue, twins Brandon and Travis Donahue, Patrick (Leah) Donahue, twins Andrew and Autumn Smith, Owen Smith, Bruce Burdett, Damian Burdett and Clarence Russell. She is also survived by great grandchildren Aubrey and Levi Donahue, Mikayla and Hunter Stahlman and Warren Donahue. In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by a son Donald Donahue, a daughter-in-law Christine Donahue, 2 sisters Murial Reagan and Gail Hoffenbacher, a brother Franklin Gelinas and an infant brother Peter. A private graveside service will be held with Charles Patterson Jr. officiating. Burial will be in Parklawn Memorial Gardens in Ridgway. Once the coronavirus restrictions have been lifted a Celebration of Life Service will be announced. Memorial donations may be made to the Horton Twp. Fire Department PO Box 17 Brockport, PA 15823. The Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. of Brockway is handling the arrangements. online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com
Published in Ridgway Record on Apr. 22, 2020