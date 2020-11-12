Frank, Veronica and family,



My deepest condolences on the loss of your dad. He was a special man to our family, bringing us through tragedy and sadness. He was such a comfort to me when my own dad passed, guiding us in how to explain the loss to our then very small children. I will always hold a special place for him in my heart. He will be missed. Prayers for your family.









Ann Fedorko Wolfe