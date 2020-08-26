1/
Antoinette Caskey
2020 - 2020
Antoinette Caskey, 66, of 18 Clark Street, Ridgway, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at her home.
She was born July 26, 1954, in New York, a daughter of the late Urbano "Benny" and Ida Palotti Viglione.
On October 29, 1980 she married Harold "Mick" Caskey, who survives of Ridgway.
Antoinette was a resident of Ridgway for a number of years and was very faithful to the Lord.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sons; Rick Viglione of Michigan, and Chris Caskey of Ridgway, 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. She is also survived by one sister; Angelina DeFrancisci, and by two brothers; Michael Viglione and Michael DeSantis.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Matthew.
Funeral Services for Antoinette Caskey are being scheduled and will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial Contributions may be made to a charity of choice.
Krise Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 130 Center St. Ridgway, is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.krisefuneralhome.com.

Published in Ridgway Record from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Krise Funeral Home and Cremation Services
130 Center St
Ridgway, PA 15853
(814) 772-0055
