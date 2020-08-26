Antoinette Caskey, 66, of 18 Clark Street, Ridgway, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at her home.
She was born July 26, 1954, in New York, a daughter of the late Urbano "Benny" and Ida Palotti Viglione.
On October 29, 1980 she married Harold "Mick" Caskey, who survives of Ridgway.
Antoinette was a resident of Ridgway for a number of years and was very faithful to the Lord.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sons; Rick Viglione of Michigan, and Chris Caskey of Ridgway, 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. She is also survived by one sister; Angelina DeFrancisci, and by two brothers; Michael Viglione and Michael DeSantis.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Matthew.
Funeral Services for Antoinette Caskey are being scheduled and will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial Contributions may be made to a charity of choice
.
Krise Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 130 Center St. Ridgway, is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.krisefuneralhome.com.