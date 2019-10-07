|
Arlene M. DeCarli, 65, of Bennetts Valley Highway, Byrnedale, died Sunday, October 6, 2019 at the DuBois Nursing Home after a lengthy illness. A daughter of John D. and Dora A. (Swackhammer) DeCarli, who survive in Byrnedale, she was born on September 1, 1954 in St. Marys.
Along with her parents, Arlene is survived by: six siblings, Karen Leavitt of Harrisburg, Diana (Joseph) Muccio of St. Marys, John (LeAnn) DeCarli of DuBois, James (Mary Beth) DeCarli of St. Marys, Joseph (Dorothy) DeCarli of Ridgway, and Gena (Jessie) Fox of Aurora, Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Arlene lived all her life in Bennetts Valley; worked 44 years with the St. Marys Hospital as a Medical Technologist; was a member of the American Medical Technologist Association where she served as newsletter editor and as an officer for many years; was a member of St. Joseph Church of Force where she enjoyed serving as lector and volunteering with various church committees; enjoyed BINGO, bowling, and traveling; but especially enjoyed her time with her family.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 2 – 4 and 7 – 9 p.m. and again on Thursday from 8:30 – 9:30 a.m. at the Ralph M. Geer Funeral Home of Penfield, PA.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated, 10 a.m., Thursday, October 10, 2019 at the St. Joseph Catholic Church of Force, PA with Father Mark Mastrian, celebrant.
Interment will take place in the Church Cemetery.
The family suggests memorials to St. Joseph Church or Penn Highlands-Hospice and will be accepting online condolences at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Ridgway Record on Oct. 8, 2019