Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc
1033 4Th Ave
Brockway, PA 15824
(814) 268-2732
Resources
More Obituaries for Arlene Allegretto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arlene Maria Allegretto


1961 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arlene Maria Allegretto Obituary
Arlene Marie Allegretto age 58, formerly of Spring Mills, a Metoxet Street Ridgway resident, died on Thursday, November 14, 2019.
Born on October 19, 1961 in Ridgway, she was the the daughter of Wayne (Janet) Allegretto of Ridgway and JoAnn (Scott) Dattoli Girts also of Ridgway.
Arlene was a 1979 graduate of the Ridgway High School and was employed as a bookkeeper/accountant. She was Catholic by faith. Arlene enjoyed playing basketball, gardening, planting and being in the outdoors.
In addition to her mother and father she is also survived by a daughter Katie J. Allegretto of Julian; a son Charlie (Ashley) Allegretto of Bellefonte; three sisters, Jessica (Francis) Santiso of Ridgway, Julie Allegretto of Warrendale, and Amy (Bill) Price of Bridgeville; three brothers, Christopher M. Allegretto of Boston, Massachusettes, Wayne Todd (Lori) Allegretto of North Lima, Ohio, and Joshua (Jenna) Girts also of Ridgway. She is also survived by five grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be no public visitation.
A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Penn Highlands Hospice 100 Hospital Avenue DuBois, PA 15801 or the .
The Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway is handling the arrangements. online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com.
Published in Ridgway Record on Nov. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -