Arlene Marie Allegretto age 58, formerly of Spring Mills, a Metoxet Street Ridgway resident, died on Thursday, November 14, 2019.
Born on October 19, 1961 in Ridgway, she was the the daughter of Wayne (Janet) Allegretto of Ridgway and JoAnn (Scott) Dattoli Girts also of Ridgway.
Arlene was a 1979 graduate of the Ridgway High School and was employed as a bookkeeper/accountant. She was Catholic by faith. Arlene enjoyed playing basketball, gardening, planting and being in the outdoors.
In addition to her mother and father she is also survived by a daughter Katie J. Allegretto of Julian; a son Charlie (Ashley) Allegretto of Bellefonte; three sisters, Jessica (Francis) Santiso of Ridgway, Julie Allegretto of Warrendale, and Amy (Bill) Price of Bridgeville; three brothers, Christopher M. Allegretto of Boston, Massachusettes, Wayne Todd (Lori) Allegretto of North Lima, Ohio, and Joshua (Jenna) Girts also of Ridgway. She is also survived by five grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be no public visitation.
A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Penn Highlands Hospice 100 Hospital Avenue DuBois, PA 15801 or the .
The Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway is handling the arrangements. online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com.
Published in Ridgway Record on Nov. 16, 2019