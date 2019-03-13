Barbara J. Herzog, age 94, of 124 South Mill Street in Ridgway, died unexpectedly Tuesday evening, March 12, 2019, at Penn Highlands DuBois.

She was born March 26, 1924, in Ridgway, daughter of the late J. Walter and Vera (Knudsen) Deet. She married Harry E. Herzog on July 4, 1947, he preceded her in death. She resided in Ridgway all her life and was a member of St. Leo Catholic Church and The C.D. of A. She was a 1942 graduate of Ridgway High School.

Barb loved to listen to all Elk County sports and was a dedicated Ridgway Elker Fan. She enjoyed going to the Casino in Salamanca. She had been employed by Dr. Paul Myers as a Medical Secretary for over 40 years.

She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

She is survived by three daughters, Vera J. (Thomas) Herbster of DuBois; Mary Jane (David) Oknefski of Ridgway; and Margaret A. "Peggy" Reed of Ridgway; seven grandchildren, Tracy Marcy, Tim, Michael, Andy, Kristopher, and Karrie; 10 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Nichole Reed; four sisters, Mary Deet, Betty Deet, Dorothy Nelson, and Marjorie Larson; and one brother, Jack Deet.

A Mass of Christian Burial and Committal for Barbara J. Herzog will be celebrated at St. Leo Catholic Church on Saturday, March 16 at 11 a.m. Officiating will be Fr. Justin P. Pino, Pastor of St. Leo Catholic Church. Burial will be at St. Leo Catholic Cemetery. Friends will be received at the Thompson Funeral Home on Friday from 5-8 p.m. A Wake Service will be held Friday evening at 7:45 p.m. at the Funeral Home. Memorials, if desired, can be made to The Ridgway Ambulance Corp. or to The Ridgway Public Library.