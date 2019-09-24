|
Beatrice A. Hollobaugh, "Aunt Bea", 82, of 530 Brandy Camp Road, Kersey, died Monday, September 23, 2019, at her residence, after a brief illness.
She was born December 22, 1936, in Albion, New York, daughter of the late Crayton and Reba Calhoun Lee.
She attended Kersey School. Bea retired from Elk Haven Nursing Home and was a former employee of IPM in Ridgway.
On June 13, 1953, in Erie, Bea married Walter E. Hollobaugh, who preceded her in death on February 7, 1990.
She is survived by three daughters, Reba Haight, Harriet Kraus, and Christine Keech and her husband Steven, all of Kersey; two sons, Francis Hollobaugh of St. Marys and Robert Hollobaugh and his companion Theresa Wehler of Ridgway; 12 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; three brothers, Charles Robert Lee and his wife Pat of Arkansas, Crayton Lee and his wife Ricky of Ohio, and John Lee and his wife Hilda of Tionesta; and by numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, Bea was preceded in death by a son, Donald Hollobaugh; and by four sisters, Alvida Holtz, Margaret Cuneo, Helen Eisloeffel, and Kathryn Holtz.
Bea was a member of the Ridgway Church of the Nazarene. She went on many work and witness trips doing God's work in different countries. She was an avid reader and she enjoyed cooking and making puzzles. Bea was considered a mother and grandmother to all.
A Funeral Service for Beatrice A. Hollobaugh will be held in the Ridgway Church of the Nazarene on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at noon with Pastor Joe Miller officiating. Burial will follow in the Mountain Church Cemetery in Horton Township.
Visitation will be held in the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Thursday morning, from 10-11:30 a.m.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Fox Township Volunteer Fire Department, 381 Main Street, Kersey, PA 15846 or to the Ridgway Church of the Nazarene, 23 Metoxet Street, Ridgway, PA 15853.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.
Published in Ridgway Record on Sept. 25, 2019