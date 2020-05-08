Betty Lou Wonderly
1936 - 2020
Betty Lou Wonderly, age 84, formerly of 723 Shelvey Summit Rd., Kersey, died Friday morning May 8, 2020, at Elk Haven Nursing Home following a lengthy illness.
She was born February 26, 1936, in St. Marys, daughter of the late Guy K. and Margaret A. (Hackett) Green. She married Joseph F. Wonderly, Sr. on October 1, 1955, he preceded her in death on October 13, 2009. She resided in the Kersey area for most of her life and was Catholic by faith. She enjoyed her grandchildren, crocheting, playing cards, and square dancing. She was a 1954 graduate of St. Marys High School. She had been employed at McDonalds in St. Marys for 8 years.
She is survived by 6 children: Nancy M. (Jack) Cole of Ridgway, Patrick J. (JoAnn) Wonderly, Sr. of St. Marys, Laura A. (David) Sharp of Kersey, Linda S. (Brian) DeVore of St. Charles, MO, Wanda V. Goodrow of Dagus Mines, and Joseph F. (Penny) Wonderly, Jr. of Kersey; 13 grandchildren: James III (Tara), Jeffery, Jason (Jessica), Jennifer (Josh), Patrick Jr., Thomas, Christina, David Jr., Paige, Shane, Amanda (Scott), Matthew, and Torie; 18 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters: Sandy Snyder of St. Marys and Norma Green of St. Marys; 1 brother Walter Green of Bradford; numerous nieces and nephews, and a special niece Patty Philips.
Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son-in-law Elmer Goodrow; 3 sisters: Irma Boltz, Virginia Smithbauer, and Doris Burns; and 2 brothers: Ronald Green and William Green.
Funeral and Committal Services for Betty Lou Wonderly will be private. Officiating will be Rev. Erik Hart, Pastor of the Bethlehem Lutheran and Maria Lutheran Churches. Burial will be at Parklawn Memorial Gardens.
There will be no visitation.
Memorials, if desired, can be made to the donor's choice.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Thompson Funeral Home.
Share your online condolences at thompsonfuneralhomepa.com

Published in Ridgway Record from May 8 to May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral
