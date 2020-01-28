|
Beverly Kay (Gardner) Johnson, 76, of Warren, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at her home.
Beverly was born on January 12, 1944, in Ridgway, PA, to the late Harry and Emma (Weisenfluh) Gardner.
Bev was a 1961 graduate of Ridgway High School and was a member of the Women of the Moose 693. She worked at several local business including, Solar Electric, Mister Donut, Central Care Center and K-Mart, from which she retired. She enjoyed spending time with her family, and especially with her grandchildren. Bev loved to travel to the ocean and enjoyed working on puzzles and playing cards and bingo.
Bev is survived by her children, Tammy (Randy) Rice, Bryon (Marlene) Johnson Jr. and Brad (Julie) Johnson; her grandchildren, Sarah and Amanda Rice, Justine, Dylan and Brandon Russ, and Sabrina and Bryon Johnson III; one brother; numerous sisters; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Bryon E. Johnson Sr., whom she married on June 24, 1962, and numerous siblings.
Friends will be received from 12-1PM, on Friday, January 31, 2020, at the Peterson-Blick Funeral Home, Inc., 1003 Penna. Ave. E., Warren, PA 16365. A memorial service will follow at 1 PM, with the Rev, Jeffrey Ewing, pastor of the First Lutheran Church, officiating.
The family has requested memorial donations be made to a .
Published in Ridgway Record on Jan. 29, 2020