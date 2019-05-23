Bonne Skok, 63, of 16 N. Elk Avenue, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019 at UPMC-McKeesport.

Born August 3, 1955, in Elwood City, she was a daughter of the late G. Arthur and Doris Bonnett Burford. On August 15, 1981, in Kane, she married George Skok who preceded her in death.

Bonne graduated from New Brighton High School, class of 1973 and later worked at the Lutheran Home at Kane as a CNA for many years.

She was a member of the First United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir, played handbells and taught chimes. She also helped with many funeral luncheons.

Surviving are two daughters, Brenda (Brian) Haight and Amber Skok, both of Kane; a grandson, Landon Haight; two sisters, Teri (Tom) Costanzo of Johnsonburg and Kim (Ed "Pub") Poplawski of New Brighton; a brother, Dane (Cindy) Burford of Indian Rocks, FL; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a nephew, Tory Poplawski.

The family will receive friends at the First United Methodist Church on Saturday from 11:00am to 12:00 noon. A memorial service will follow at 12:00pm at the church with the Rev. Calvin J. Cook, pastor and the Rev. Jan Reynolds, pastor of the East Kane United Methodist Church, co-officiating.

Friends and family are invited to attend a luncheon at the church after the memorial service.

Memorial donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 112 Greeves St., Kane, PA 16735 or to the family to help offset funeral expenses.

The Cummings Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.cummingsfh.com.