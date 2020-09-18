1/
Brenda A. Seybert
1960 - 2020
Brenda A. Seybert, age 60, of 1770 Montmorenci Rd., Ridgway, died Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at her residence following an illness of 3 years. She was born January 27, 1960, in Ridgway, daughter of the late Richard G. and Zelma L. (Gearhart) Gasbarre. She married Jeff J. Seybert on May 11, 2001, he survives. She resided in Ridgway all her life and was a member of Cayman's Campers Club. Brenda enjoyed crocheting, camping, baking, riding 4-wheelers, and especially spending time with her family. She attended Ridgway Area High School. She had been employed by Clarion Sintered Metals for 29 years.

She is survived by her husband, Jeff J. Seybert of Ridgway; 2 daughters: Tosha Youngdahl of Hickory, NC and April Sparling of Conover, NC; 1 son Larry Serafini II of Brockport, PA; 8 grandchildren; a brother Mark Gasbarre of Ridgway, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and 1 brother Kenneth "Duck" Gasbarre, Sr.

A Memorial Service for Brenda A. Seybert will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Officiating will be Ronald Burkett, Pastor of the Hallton Church. There will be no visitation. Memorials, if desired, can be made to Penn Highlands Hospice. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Thompson Funeral Home. Share your online condolences at thompsonfuneralhomepa.com

Published in Ridgway Record from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Funeral Home
136 Center Street
Ridgway, PA 15853
(814) 772-3622
