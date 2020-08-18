Brenda Marie Suda (Niklas) age 58, passed away following a long battle with a terminal illness, surrounded by her family at UPMC Presbyterian hospital on July 14, 2020 .

Brenda was born in Ridgway Pa, on February 15, 1962, to Leo and the late JoeAnn Niklas of JamesCity Pa. Brenda had a personality that would make anyone smile, she enjoyed camping with her sister, listening to music, hanging out with her dad and spending time with loved ones. Brenda is survived by her companion Jeffrey Pace of Sarver Pa, 2 daughters Pam (Brian) Reed, Nichole Compton of Erie Pa, sisters Barbara, Patricia, Sandra (Keith Newton) and Rebecca, 2 brothers Robert and Leo Jr. brother in law, 8 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, 10 neices and nephews, and several great neices and nephews.

In addition to her mother JoeAnn Niklas(McCauley), Brenda is proceded in death by her daughter JoeAnn Compton, her baby sister JoeAnn Niklas and her nephew Alexander Niklas.

Brenda will be loved and missed forever by those who knew and loved her.

