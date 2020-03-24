Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thompson Funeral Home
136 Center Street
Ridgway, PA 15853
(814) 772-3622
Resources
More Obituaries for Caroline Engelhart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Caroline L (Froberg) Engelhart


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Caroline L (Froberg) Engelhart Obituary
Caroline L. Engelhart, age 84, of 341 Pennsylvania Ave., Kane, PA, died Monday, March 23, 2020, at Sena Kean Manor in Smethport. She was born October 4, 1935, in Ridgway, daughter of the late George Clifford and Flossie G. (Keller) Froberg. She married William M. Englehart on April 18, 1994, he preceded her in death on November 11, 2017. She resided in Kane for many years and was Catholic by faith. She was a graduate of Ridgway High School.
She is survived by 1 son Robert W. Reinard of Fredericksburg, VA; 2 brothers: Robert (Sandra) Froberg of State College, PA and Lawrence Froberg of Libby, Montana; and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by 2 brothers George and James Froberg, and 2 sisters Florence Holtzhauser and Pat Cauthen.
A Graveside Service for Caroline L. Englehart will be held at the convenience of the family. Officiating will be Fr. Justin P. Pino, Pastor of St. Leo Catholic Church. Burial will be at Ridge Cemetery in Kersey. There will be no visitation. Memorials, if desired, can be made to the donor's choice. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Thompson Funeral Home. Share your online condolences at thompsonfuneralhomepa.com.
Published in Ridgway Record on Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Caroline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -