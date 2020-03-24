|
Caroline L. Engelhart, age 84, of 341 Pennsylvania Ave., Kane, PA, died Monday, March 23, 2020, at Sena Kean Manor in Smethport. She was born October 4, 1935, in Ridgway, daughter of the late George Clifford and Flossie G. (Keller) Froberg. She married William M. Englehart on April 18, 1994, he preceded her in death on November 11, 2017. She resided in Kane for many years and was Catholic by faith. She was a graduate of Ridgway High School.
She is survived by 1 son Robert W. Reinard of Fredericksburg, VA; 2 brothers: Robert (Sandra) Froberg of State College, PA and Lawrence Froberg of Libby, Montana; and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by 2 brothers George and James Froberg, and 2 sisters Florence Holtzhauser and Pat Cauthen.
A Graveside Service for Caroline L. Englehart will be held at the convenience of the family. Officiating will be Fr. Justin P. Pino, Pastor of St. Leo Catholic Church. Burial will be at Ridge Cemetery in Kersey. There will be no visitation. Memorials, if desired, can be made to the donor's choice. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Thompson Funeral Home. Share your online condolences at thompsonfuneralhomepa.com.
Published in Ridgway Record on Mar. 25, 2020