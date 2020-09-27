Catherine A. Allshouse, age 86, of 3080 Grant Rd., Ridgway, died Saturday, September 26, 2020, at her residence following a lengthy illness.
She was born July 18, 1934, in Ridgway, daughter of the late Walter H. and Hattie R. (States) Brunner. She married Donald L. Allshouse on April 30, 1955, he preceded her in death on April 10, 2001. She resided in Ridgway all of her life and was a member of Faith United Church of Christ, Faith Church Youth Group, Faith Church Women's Guild, she taught Sunday School for many years, she was involved in Girl Scouts, and she had volunteered at Anne Forbes Preschool. She was a graduate of Ridgway Area High School. She had been employed by Elk County Civil Defense, Boss Linco Trucking, and the Elk County Jail.
She is survived by four daughters: Donna J. (Thomas) Kilhoffer of Ridgway, Karen M. (Richard) Grimminger of Hesston, PA, Nancy J. (Jeffrey) Perryman of Ridgway, and Mary B. Kucenski of Ridgway; 10 grandchildren: Charlene, Jacob (Amanda), Jessica (Justin), Robert (Marsha), Richard (Pam), Kelsey (Charlie), Elyssa (Ian), Kevin, Katy (James), and Megan; nine great-grandchildren; three brothers: Walter L. Brunner of Ridgway, Ralph E. Brunner of St. Marys, and John A. (Linda) Brunner of St. Marys; four sisters: Ruth M. Duchi of Wilcox, Shirley L. Miller of Golden, Colorado, Carol J. (Louis) Jordan of Wilcox, and Cathy L. (Michael) Tanous of Beaumont, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband; three brothers: William H., Donald R., and Albert L. Brunner; and five sisters: MaryEtta Brunner, Roberta J. Byrum, Flora Sue Matheson, Donna Mae Brunner, and Naomi R. Brunner.
A Memorial Service for Catherine A. Allshouse will be held at Faith United Church of Christ on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at 1 p.m. Officiating will be Rev. Audra Ferguson, Pastor of Paradise and Trinity UCC. Burial will be at Ott Cemetery. There will be no visitation. Memorials, if desired, can be made to the Ridgway Ambulance Corp. or to the Ridgway Fire Dept., or to the donor's choice. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Thompson Funeral Home. Share your online condolences at thompsonfuneralhomepa.com.