Charles E. "Shotgun Red" Murphy
1948 - 2020
Charles E. "Shotgun Red" Murphy, 72, of Pleasant Township, Warren, went to the final rendezvous and took a seat at the final table on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital, Erie.
He was born on February 7, 1948, in Ridgway, to the late Charles C. Murphy and Mary M. Murphy, who precede him in death.
Charlie, as he was known to his friends, family, and associates, graduated from Ridgway Area High School in 1966. He served in the U.S. Army during 1968 and 1969, until he was medically retired.
He worked as a fire tower watcher for several years for the Pennsylvania DEP before moving to Warren to marry his future wife, Sharon M. Nobles in 1973. He was an avid hunter and shooter, a wine and beer maker, and ATV rider, a BBQ pit master, who loved to cook and eat his best work. He was a strong supporter of his Second Amendment Rights and was a life member of the NRA. He retired from Cummins Inc. in 2010, after 33 years in the field of metallurgy and electron microscopy.
Charlie is survived by his wife of 47 years, Sharon M. (Nobles) Murphy; his three daughters, Tonia J. (Dewayne) Fitzgerald, of Lander, Kimberly C. (Terry) McNutt, of Lander, Charlie M. (Chris) Nelson, of Warren, his unofficial daughter, Janet Walter, of Lander; his sister, Susan M. (Richard) Russell, of Meadville, PA; his grandchildren, Matthew Brady, Hunter McNutt, Kayden Nelson, Taylyn Nelson, Gabe Walter, Emily Anderson; and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family and announced at a later date.
Burial will be in Foster Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the hospital staff who cared for Charlie, as well as the staff at the Cancer Center.
The family has also requested that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be given to the Warren Cancer Center, 105 Lee St, Warren, PA 16365.
Those wishing to make online condolences may do so by visiting, www.petersonblickfuneralhome.com

Published in Ridgway Record from May 4 to May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Peterson-Blick Funeral Home
1003 Pennsylvania Avenue East
Warren, PA 16365
(814) 723-6160
