Charles J. "Curly" Yonker, 71, of 7555 Glen Hazel Road, Rasselas, died early Sunday morning, January 19, 2020, at Magee Women's Hospital in Pittsburgh following a lengthy illness.
He was born June 10, 1948, in St. Marys, son of Robert A. and Kathleen A. Bloam Yonker.
He married Rebecca S. Lechien on September 7, 1979, in Holy Rosary Church, Johnsonburg, and she survives.
He resided in Wilcox/Rasselas for the last 40 years. He had previously lived in Johnsonburg and Ridgway. He graduated from Johnsonburg High School in 1966.
He belonged to St. Anne's Church in Wilcox and Wilcox American Legion. He had been a Boy Scout leader for over 25 years in Ridgway and Johnsonburg. He especially enjoyed fishing and often participated in area walleye tournaments.
Charles was a Vietnam Era Navy veteran serving at sea aboard the USS Everett F Larson (DD 830) as an IC2 E-5. For his service he received the Vietnam Service Medal, Nat'l, Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal (Korea) and the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal.
He had owned and operated Curly's Bait Shop and The Grant House Café in Wilcox for 10 years, retiring in 2015. He had also worked as a lineman for West Penn Power for 23 years.
He is survived by his wife at home; one daughter, Amanda Hanes and her husband Nicholas "Nick" of Rasselas; two grandchildren, Benjamin Yonker and Keyden Hanes; three siblings, Michael Yonker of Farmington, New Mexico, Mary Kay Saline and her husband Larry of Johnsonburg, and Bobby John Yonger and his wife Karen of Santa Fe, New Mexico.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Emily Yonker.
A funeral service for Charles J. Yonker will take place at Anthony Ferragine Funeral Home, Johnsonburg on Monday, January 27, 2020, at 10:30 a.m.
Officiating will be Rev. David Wilson, Pastor of Holy Rosary Church, Johnsonburg.
Internment will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery and will be private at the convenience of the family.
Friends will be received at Anthony F. Ferragine Funeral Home, 401 Chestnut Street, Johnsonburg, on Monday morning from 9:30 a.m. until service time at 10:30 a.m.
Military Honors will be accorded by the Johnsonburg Servicesmen's Detail. Detail members are asked to assemble at the funeral home Monday morning at 10 a.m. If desired, memorial contributions should be made to the Disabled American Veterans at DAV.org or to the Vietnam Vetrans Assn. of America, Elk County Chapter #948, 245 Ford Rd., St. Marys, PA 15857
Published in Ridgway Record on Jan. 21, 2020