|
|
Charles William 'Bill' Reed, Jr., 67, of Henrietta, New York died on October 9, 2019 after an extended battle with liver cancer. He was born December 18, 1951 in Ridgway to the late C. William Reed, Sr. and Ruth Eckert Reed.
Bill was valedictorian of his high school class at the Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf in Edgewood, and received an associate degree from the National Technical Institute for the Deaf at Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, New York. He was employed with Rochester Instrument Systems for many years and retired from SouthCo.
He is survived by his husband, Alex McIntyre, his sisters Marsha (Michael) Keller, Carol (Rita Pavetto) Reed, and his brother Donald (Kathryn) Reed as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends. Bill enjoyed traveling and camping, and especially enjoyed the friendship and fellowship at Jones Pond Campground near Angelica, NY.
Family and friends are invited to a memorial service to celebrate Bill's life on Sunday, October 20 at 1:00 p.m. in the Interfaith Chapel at Miller Funeral and Cremations, 3325 Winton Road South, Rochester, NY 14623 with the Reverend Roger Reed officiating. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, friends may contribute to the Salvation Army, the Ruth E. Reed Memorial Nursing Scholarship at the Elk County Community Foundation or a . For directions or to leave an email message of condolence, please visit http://www.miller1889.com/"www.miller1889.com.
Published in Ridgway Record on Oct. 16, 2019