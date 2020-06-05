Clara Jane Koch Mago, 86, of 35069 Portland Mills Road, Ridgway, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Pinecrest Manor in St. Marys.
Clara was born November 15, 1933, in Ridgway, daughter of the late Francis J. and Beatrice Evers Koch. Beatrice died August 7, 1935, and Francis died, August 2, 1962. Her grandmother Elizabeth Hammer Evers died, January 10, 1936. Clara Jane lived with her grandfather Martin Evers and his family at 21 E. Cardott St. Bertha (Evers) and Ray Fritz were her godparents. Her aunts were Leona Dietz, Marian Wilhelm, Alyce Hayes, and an Uncle Joseph and wife Julie. Her summers were spent with her Aunt Agnes Koch Hineman and family of Warren, Ohio and/or Aunt Helen Heindl and family in St. Marys. Her father married Edith Werner on July 23, 1941.
As a teenager, she babysat for many families and worked at the Nut Shop on Main Street. She graduated from Ridgway High School, Class of 1951, and was employed before graduation at the Elliott Company in the payroll/cost accounting departments, duplicating, steno and traffic. When the Elliott closed in 1962, she and Ed Andrus worked with C.E. McCaulley to pack up all the records to be sent to Jeannette, PA, and it was completed in January 1963. In August 1963 she became employed at The Carbon/ Graphite Group and retired in June 1999. Jane was secretary to Herman F. Goochee for 21 years in the technical and manufacturing areas, until his retirement, and then in human resources and staff. Upon retirement, she was asked to compile a book representing the 100 years of manufacturing by Speer Carbon in St. Marys which began in September 1899. After researching much data, she compiled and wrote "Speer Carbon Company-100 Years of Growth and Change", which was proof-read and approved, but due to the company's financial situation, she published on her own.
On June 20, 1987, at St. Leo's Church, Msgr. Paul Olmsted united Clara Jane and Joseph Paul Mago of Leechburg, PA in marriage. They moved into their newly built home and held a reception for the families over July 4th. Joe lost his battle with cancer, July 22, 1996.
She is survived by a brother-in-law (Barbara's husband) Jack Ehlert and her god-child and niece Kristen Straley both of Carrollton, Texas; her stepson Joseph Sultini and wife Diana of Warren, Michigan; two granddaughters: Lindsay Jo (Adam) Lienau and Caitlyn Jo (Jason) Jenuwines; three great-grandchildren: Emery Jo, Olivia Jo, and Miles Joseph; many cousins on all sides of the family; and her in-laws: Paul of Pinehurst, North Carolina, Veronica Hogue of No. Apollo, Katherine and B.J. Nowatkoski of Raleigh, North Carolina, and Betty and Jake Racon of Berwick, and Kimberly Racon, plus numerous nieces and nephews.
Besides her husband and parents, she is predeceased by her step-mother Edith Koch on March 26, 2012. Her half-sister, Barbara Straley Ehlert, died, November 7, 2018 at their home in Carrollton, Texas after suffering over a year with cancer. All of the seven Koch brothers and four sisters and their spouses are deceased. The Koch's were raised in South Kersey on the family farm. All of the Evers four aunts and one uncle are deceased. The Magos: John, Joseph, Steve, Michael, Rudy, and Anna are also deceased along with nephew Chris Racon.
Jane volunteered for 11 years in the office at St. Leo's Rectory with her dear friend and office secretary Sis Rohr and was also a Sunday money counter. She was an officer of the Ridgway Alumni Association; a former Quarter Century Club member at C/G; served on the Board of the Elk County Historical Society; was past president of the Ridgway Women's Bowling League and a former Girl Scout Leader. More recently, she worked for the 5th Ward as an Elk County poll worker. She was also active in the Class of 1951 reunions. While employed, she was a notary public.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Clara Jane Mago will be celebrated at St. Leo Catholic Church on Monday, June 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. Officiating will be Fr. Justin P. Pino, Pastor of St. Leo Catholic Church, with Reverend Mister Mark Groeger assisting. Burial will be at St. Leo Cemetery. Friends will be received at the Thompson Funeral Home on Monday morning, June 8, 2020 from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. Memorials, if desired, can be made to St. Leo's Church, the Ridgway Public Library, or to the donor's choice. Share your online condolences at thompsonfuneralhomepa.com.
Published in Ridgway Record from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.