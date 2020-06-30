Cory Allen Fields
1987 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Cory's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cory Allen Fields age 32 of Route 219 Brockway, PA; died on Monday June 29, 2020 at his residence. Born on September 23, 1987 in DuBois, PA; he was the son of Steven (Kellyann) Fields of Brockway and Wendy Welsh of Brookville, PA. Cory was employed at Ridgmont Personal Care Facility in Ridgway as a cook. He was Methodist by faith. He enjoyed drawing, writing poetry, hunting and fishing, riding his 4 wheeler and sports cars. Most of all he enjoyed the time he spent with his girls. In addition to his parents he is survived by 2 daughters: Ashlynn and Zaida Fields; 2 sisters: Jessica (Quintin) Raybuck of Falls Creek, PA and Brandon Leitner of St. Marys, PA; 2 brothers: Ryan (Kasie) Fields and Cameron Fields both of Brockway; 2 step-sisters: Sierra Wonderling of Dagus Mines, PA and Emma Hutchins of Ridgway and a step-brother: Christopher Hutchins of Arkansas. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be on Thursday, July 2 from 3PM to 7PM at the Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway. A Funeral Service will immediately follow at 7PM with Pastor Dave Nagele officiating. Memorial donations may be made to the Clearfield/Jefferson Drug and Alcohol Commission 480 Jeffers Street DuBois, PA 15801. online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ridgway Record from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Calling hours
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
JUL
2
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc
1033 4Th Ave
Brockway, PA 15824
(814) 268-2732
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved