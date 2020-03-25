|
David A. Frey, 68, of 738 West Joseph Road, St. Marys, died unexpectedly Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at the Brookville Hospital.
He was born September 30, 1951, in St. Marys, son of the late Mark A. Frey and Ruth Sporner Frey, who survives of St. Marys.
Dave was a lifelong resident of the area, a graduate of Elk County Christian High School, Class of 1969, and also a 1973 graduate of St. Vincent College. He was the Elk County Prothonotary and Clerk of Court for 28 years. Dave was also a former employee of Precision Homes and Speer Carbon.
On September 2, 1977, in the St. Mary's Church, Dave married Geraldine Lewis, who survives. He is also survived by a step-daughter, Valerie Smith and her husband Gregory of Weedville; a grandson, Joshua Smith; two sisters, Amy Smith and her husband Christopher and Mary Pat Dornish and her husband Jim, both of St. Marys; and by six brothers, Mark C. Frey and his wife Kate of Sarver, Michael E. Frey and his wife Patty of St. Marys, Timothy H. Frey and his wife Kimberly of St. Marys, Robert J. Frey and his wife Candy of St. Marys, Daniel N. Frey of Lock Haven, and Dean R. Frey of St. Marys. Dave is also survived by his goddaughter, Chelsea Frey; and by many nephews and nieces.
Dave was an active member of the St. Mary's Catholic Church as an usher, stuffing bulletins, and helping with funeral dinners. He was an Eagle Scout and was a Scout leader for many years. Dave was active in the Knights of Columbus as a 4th Degree Knight, District Deputy, Financial Secretary, and pallbearer for funerals. He was a past President of Prothonotary and Clerk of Court.
Dave loved collecting stamps, doing Sudoku, playing cards on Tuesdays. He also enjoyed bowling, playing golf, and traveling.
There will be no visitation.
A private funeral service will be held in the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Saturday, March 28, 2020 with the Rev. Peter Augustine Pierjok, OSB officiating.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated in the St. Mary's Church at a later date and time to be announced.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to .
The Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.
Published in Ridgway Record on Mar. 26, 2020