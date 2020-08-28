David Anthony Catalano of Green Tree, Pa., passed away peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. David was 53 years of age.

David is survived by his father, Anthony F. Catalano; and sisters, Christine (McGory) and her husband, Jim, of Cortland, N.Y., and Michelle (Galando) and her husband, Dave, of Youngstown, Pa. David is also survived by his loving nieces, Olivia and Julianna, and nephews, Jacob and Marco. David was predeceased by his mother, Cathleen Ann Catalano.

David graduated from Punxsutawney Area High School in 1986. He played on the football team, and wrestled for his father and coach, Anthony. He attended Mercyhurst College, where he earned a bachelor's degree in hotel and restaurant management and played football, graduating in 1991. David worked for several Pittsburgh area hotels as a catering manager for many years. He was also the catering manager at Heinz Field during this time. David took pride in serving the public, and providing them with a high quality experience in fine dining.

David loved his family, especially his nieces and nephews. Jacob, Julie, Olivia, and Marco will miss "Uncle Dave." He truly enjoyed the company of his long time college friend, Rick Yarosz, who assisted David during the last few months of life. The family is so very appreciative of Rick and his wife, Christine, for helping David and his father, Anthony, out during a very difficult time. Rick was able to fill one of David's bucket list items by taking him to Oakland, Calif. to see a live Raiders game last year.

There will be no calling hours.

