David C. Beaver, 81, of 113 Grove Street, Johnsonburg died on the early morning of October 3, 2019 at Elk Haven Nursing Home, St. Marys following a brief illness.
He was born April 3, 1938 in Wilcox, son of Anthony "Tony" and Kathleen Simpkins Beaver.
He married Constance M. Olszewski on July 4, 1959 in Texas. She died May 22, 2012.
He grew up in Wilcox and resided in Johnsonburg most of his life. He attended Johnsonburg High School.
He was a member of Holy Rosary Church and Johnsonburg Senior Center where he was a past president. He was a volunteer at the Ridgway Animal Haven and the Elk County Humane Society. He loved that he had been a member of the Johnsonburg Diplomats Drum and Bugle Corps.
He was a Vietnam Era Air Force Vet serving overseas as an Airman Second Classs-Aircraft Mechanic with the 63rd Flightline Maintenance Squadron.
He had retired from PennTech Papers after several years of service. He had owned and operated Dave's TV Service for many years and he was a private event videographer for many years.
He is survived by two daughters, Brenda Beaver of Wilcox and Cheryl, Mrs. Robert Coward of Wilcox; four grandchildren, Jill, Mrs. Keith McMahon, Erica Hodgdon (Shea Kaylor), Courtney Dase and Andrew Coward; two great-grandchildren, Kinzie and Kassidy McMahon; and two half brothers, Joseph and Richard Beaver. He is also survived by two dear friends, Norma Dowie and Elizabeth Olszewski.
He was predeceased by his parents and wife.
Funeral Services for David C. Beaver will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Interment will be in Holy Rosary Cemetery, Johnsonburg.
There will be no visitation.
Arrangements are under direction of the Anthony F. Ferragine Funeral Home, 401 Chestnut Street, Johnsonburg.
If desired, memorial contributions should be made to Ridgway Animal Haven, 20 Rocky Top Rd., Ridgway, PA 15853 or to the Johnsonburg Senior Center, 430 Center Street, Johnsonburg, PA 15845
Published in Ridgway Record on Oct. 8, 2019