David J. Robison Sr.
1957 - 2020
David J. Robison, Sr., age 62, of 114 Powell St., Ridgway, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at his residence following a lengthy illness. He was born September 19, 1957, in Renton, Washington, son of the late Merle and Carol Mae (Stewart) Robison. He married Brandy M. Meloni on August 9, 2014, she survives. He resided in Ridgway for 6 years and was a former St. Marys and Renton, Washington resident. David enjoyed being with his family and friends and was always positive. He had been a Seattle Seahawks and a sports fan and he liked to watch horse racing. He had been employed by Clarion Sintered Metals for many years. He had also been a rancher and worked with horses all his life.

He is survived by his wife, Brandy M. Robison of Ridgway; 3 children: David J. Robison of St. Marys, Shaylie P. Robison of St. Marys, and Joshua D. Robison of Bellingham, Washington; 1 sister Loretta (Michael) VanDierman of Renton, Washington; 2 brothers: Donald (Christine) Robison of Renton, Washington and Norman (Arlene) Robison of Renton, Washington; and several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by 1 daughter Angelina Robison.

A Celebration of Life for David J. Robison, Sr., will be held at a later date and time to be announced. Memorials, if desired, can be made to the donor's choice. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Thompson Funeral Home. Share your online condolences at thompsonfuneralhomepa.com.

Published in Ridgway Record from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
