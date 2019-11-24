Home

Thompson Funeral Home
136 Center Street
Ridgway, PA 15853
(814) 772-3622
Memorial service
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
5:00 PM
Central Fire Hall
Ridgway, PA
View Map
David M Dorley


1950 - 2019
David M Dorley Obituary
David M. Dorley, age 69, of 1309 Front St., Ridgway, died Thursday afternoon, November 21, 2019, at Pinecrest Manor following a lengthy illness.
He was born August 17, 1950, in Sunbury, son of Raymond Dorley and Vonalee (Walters) Dorley. He resided in Ridgway all his life and was a graduate of Ridgway High School Class of 1969.
He was a member of the Ridgway Fire Department - Capital City Hose Co., where he was a past Captain, Assistant Chief, Deputy Chief, and President. He was also a member of the Ridgway Moose. Dave was Protestant by faith. He had been employed by Motion Control Industries and then he owned and operated Dorley's Service from 1997 to 2007.
He is survived by his father Raymond Dorley of Northumberland; his mother Vonalee Allegretto of Ridgway; his long-time companion Donna Scicchitano of Ridgway; his children, Matt Dorley of Ridgway, Mike Dorley of Ridgway, Geri Kern of Katy, Texas, and Katie Scicchitano of Ridgway; seven grandchildren, Alex, Peyton, Gage, David, Haven, Wyatt, and Layton; one sister Colleen (John) Brown of Ridgway; two nieces, Rebecca (Tony) and Suzanne (Mark); three great-nieces and three great-nephews. He was preceded in death by a nephew Timothy Brown.
A Memorial Service for David M. Dorley will be held at the Central Fire Hall in Ridgway on Sunday, December 1, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. Officiating will be Rev. Joseph Miller, Ridgway Fire Department Chaplain. There will be no visitation.
Memorials, if desired, can be made to the Ridgway Fire Dept. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Thompson Funeral Home.
Share your online condolences at thompsonfuneralhomepa.com
Published in Ridgway Record on Nov. 25, 2019
