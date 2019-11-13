|
Deborah L. Foreman, age 62, of 145 Terra Cotta Rd., Johnsonburg, died Tuesday evening, November 12, 2019, at Penn Highlands Elk. She was born February 13, 1957, in Warren, daughter of the late Harold and Sandra Foreman.
She resided in Johnsonburg. She enjoyed making crafts, camping, hiking and being with her family.
She was a graduate of Sheffield High School. She had been employed as a school bus driver in the Sheffield Area School District and was a stay at home mom.
She is survived by her fiancee Harry Stafford of Johnsonburg, three sons, Travis E. (Samantha) Coons of Sheffield, Chad M. Coons and Jamie L. Coons both of Sheffield; three grandchildren, Noah Nelson, Kyle and Alyssa Coons; two great-grandchildren, Paisleigh Berdine and Maverik Berlin; one brother, William (Debbie) Foreman; and several nieces and nephews including Brandy (Tommy) Michaels.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Susan Tarbox.
A Memorial Service for Deborah L. Foreman will be held at the Thompson Funeral Home on Monday at 11:00 a.m.
Officiating will be Rev. Erik Hart, Pastor of the Bethlehem Lutheran Church.
Friends will be received at the Thompson Funeral Home on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m.
Memorials can be made to the donor's choice. Share your online condolences at thompsonfuneralhomepa.com
Published in Ridgway Record on Nov. 14, 2019