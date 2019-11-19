|
|
Debra Ann Astori, age 53, of Maple Street Brockwa, died peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Monday, November 18, 2019.
Born on July 25, 1966 in DuBois, she was the daughter of the late John Astori and Jane Matuzich Astori who survives and lives in Brockway.
Debra a was self-employed entrepreneur and was a Jade Ambassador with WAKAYA Perfection. She was a member of the Brockport United Methodist Church where she also served as an advisor to the youth group. She also was a member of the V.F.W. Club Ladies Auxiliary in Crenshaw and served as its chaplain. Debra enjoyed crafting, taking trips to the Beach and spending time with her grandson Bentley, her little buddy. She also enjoyed spending time with her WAKAYA family and the holidays, especially Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas with her family.
In addition to her mother she is also survived by a daughter Samantha Stowman of Brockway; a son Robby Stowman of DuBois; two sisters, Jennifer (Michael) Martino and Laura (Daryl) Adams both of Brockway; a half sister Jill (Doug) Shaver of Montana; two half brothers, John (Angela) Tabacsko Jr. of Irwin and Devin Tabacsko of Indiana; and a very special aunt Catherine "Nene" Astori (Godmother) of Brockport. Debra is also survived by her significant other Scott Preston of Brockport; a grandson Bentley Kimberling and her biological mother Joan (Gus) Schulz of New York.
In addition to her father she is also preceded in death by her biological father John Tabacsko Sr. and a very special uncle Andrew Astori (Godfather).
A Time of Remembrance will be held from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Friday, November 22 at the Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway.
A Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 p.m. also at the funeral home with Rev. Lance Tucker officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to the Hahne Cancer Center 100 Hospital Avenue DuBois, PA 15801 online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com
Published in Ridgway Record on Nov. 20, 2019