Delores L. Silbert, 92, of Rockville, Maryland, and formerly of Ridgway, Pa died Monday, July 13, 2020, at her residence in Rockville.
Delores was born on June 3, 1928, in Ridgway, a daughter of the late George R. and Esther E. (Gustafson) Johnson.
Delores was a graduate of Ridgway High School Class of 1946. Following high school, she furthered her education at the Philadelphia General Hospital School of Nursing. She graduated in 1949 and received her license as a Registered Nurse.
Delores was married on June 24, 1951, in Philadelphia, to Gerald M. Silbert, who preceded her in death on May 31, 2003.
She is survived by her daughter, Andrea L. Kohn and her husband, Steve, of Rockville, Maryland; four sons: Craig S. Silbert and his wife, Jessica, of Crownsville, Maryland, Jeffrey S. Silbert and his wife, Wona, of Crownsville, Randal J. "Randy" Silbert, of N. Potomac, Maryland and Curt E. Silbert and his wife, Lynn, of St. Augustine, Florida; fifteen grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren (plus two "on the way"); and numerous other extended family members.
Delores was preceded in death by one sister, Corinne Ortlip, in addition to her parents and husband.
Delores was a member of the Cedarbrook Community Church, Clarksburg, Maryland; the Glen's Garden Club, of Rockville and the Swedish Drott Lodge #168, Vasa Order of America, Washington, D.C.
Delores was a dedicated homemaker to her five children. She and her husband Jerry lived in Europe with the children between 1964-1968. In 1980, she returned to the work force after her children were grown as an RN at the National Lutheran Home in Rockville. She remained with the Lutheran Home until her retirement in 2004.
Delores was a ray of sunshine to everyone she met and leaves behind many dear family and friends. Her presence will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure to know and love her. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Cedarbrook Community Church to assist others. Cedarbrook Community Church, 23700 Stringtown Road, Clarksburg, MD 20871.
A graveside service will be held on July 24, 2020, at 1:00pm at Grassflat-Lanse Lutheran Cemetery, Grassflat, Pa, with Pastor Paul Abbott, officiating.
