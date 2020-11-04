Diane Bennett, 82 of DuBois, formerly of Ridgway, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020, at Penn Highlands DuBois.
She was born on December 23, 1937, in Punxsutawney, a daughter of the late Clay and Cecil M. (Lewis) Dunmire.
On June 06, 1957, she became the wife of the late James Earl Bennett. They enjoyed fifty-six years of marriage and raised a beautiful family. Jim preceded her in death on April 11, 2013.
Diane was very loving, kind- hearted and took care of everyone she knew. She loved her children and adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She and her husband always enjoyed boating and camping with their family. She always liked to sew, go to yard sales, and loved to take pictures. Photography was a true interest she would have thoroughly enjoyed, but found great pleasure in her amateur hand in capturing moments with the family.
Diane is survived by three children, Nancy (Anthony) Poy of DuBois, Patti Bennett of DuBois, and James Arthur (Lisa) Bennett of Kersey; four grandchildren, James Allen (Jessica) Bennett of Ridgway, Jamie Lynn Ekert of Ridgway, Anthony Allen Poy of DuBois and Andrea Marie Poy of San Diego, California; nine great-grandchildren; one brother, Tom (Janet) Dunmire of Yorktown, Virginia; Patty Benk of North Tonawanda, New York, Judy Bloom of Curwensville, and Carol Burnside of Punxsutawney.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Jim, two brothers, Arthur and Ken Dunmire; two sisters, Joann Mesanko and Barb Burkhurst.
In accordance to Diane's wishes arrangements are private and under the direction of Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Punxsutawney.
Memorial donations may be made in Diane's memory to the American Heart Association
, Wounded Warriors
, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Make A Wish.
Online condolences may be made at www.shumakerfh.com