1/
Donald F. "Bull" Trumbull
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald F. "Bud" Trumbull, 91, of Geneva, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at the Living Center North in Geneva.
Donald was born in Ridgway. He was the son of the late Donald and Elizabeth Jefferson Trumbull. He graduated from Horton High School.
Donald married the love of his life, Betty Jean Butterfuss, on Aug. 23, 1950. He was employed at Elliott Co. in Ridgway before moving to Geneva in August of 1963, where he later worked at the American Can Co., and then Wright Components as a machinist.
Donald loved woodworking, taking long rides in the country with his wife, Betty, and taking time to see the white deer in Sampson. He loved and cherished his time with his grandchildren, family, and friends.
Donald is survived by his children, Dawn Saunders of Bradenton, Florida, Judy Trumbull of Geneva, Keith (Robin) Trumbull of Bel Air, Maryland, and Steve (Martha) Trumbull of Honeoye Falls, New York; his sister, Gretchen Foreman; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his wife, Betty Jean, on Dec. 8, 2017; son, Eric Scott, on Dec. 22, 2002; brothers, Gerald and Jim Trumbull; sisters, Ardith Johnson and Glendora Bennett; and son-in-law, Steve Saunders.
There will be no prior calling hours. A memorial service and burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions in his name may be made to the Seneca White Deer, Inc., 4780 Deuel Rd., Canandaigua, NY 14424.
Arrangements have been entrusted to DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home.
For those wishing to write a note of condolence to the family, please visit www.devaneybennettfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ridgway Record from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Devaney-Bennett Funeral Home
181 North Main Street
Geneva, NY 14456
(315) 789-2224
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Devaney-Bennett Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved