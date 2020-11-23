Donald F. "Bud" Trumbull, 91, of Geneva, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at the Living Center North in Geneva.
Donald was born in Ridgway. He was the son of the late Donald and Elizabeth Jefferson Trumbull. He graduated from Horton High School.
Donald married the love of his life, Betty Jean Butterfuss, on Aug. 23, 1950. He was employed at Elliott Co. in Ridgway before moving to Geneva in August of 1963, where he later worked at the American Can Co., and then Wright Components as a machinist.
Donald loved woodworking, taking long rides in the country with his wife, Betty, and taking time to see the white deer in Sampson. He loved and cherished his time with his grandchildren, family, and friends.
Donald is survived by his children, Dawn Saunders of Bradenton, Florida, Judy Trumbull of Geneva, Keith (Robin) Trumbull of Bel Air, Maryland, and Steve (Martha) Trumbull of Honeoye Falls, New York; his sister, Gretchen Foreman; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his wife, Betty Jean, on Dec. 8, 2017; son, Eric Scott, on Dec. 22, 2002; brothers, Gerald and Jim Trumbull; sisters, Ardith Johnson and Glendora Bennett; and son-in-law, Steve Saunders.
There will be no prior calling hours. A memorial service and burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions in his name may be made to the Seneca White Deer, Inc., 4780 Deuel Rd., Canandaigua, NY 14424.
Arrangements have been entrusted to DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home.
