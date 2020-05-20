Donald James Doyle II, 35, of Johnsonburg, died May 12, 2020 as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident. A son of Elizabeth Lee (Kaplon) Ferguson of Bradford and the late Donald James Doyle, he was born on July 20, 1984 in Youngstown, OH.
He is survived by: his parents, Betsy and his step father, Ken Ferguson Jr.; sisters, Lisa Marie and Robert Oslavic of North Lima, OH; two step-sisters, Jamie and Scott Smith and Kimberly and Jim Striker; special cousins, Tammy and Jeff Helsop and GT and Dee Bednar; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He is preceded in death by: his grandparents, Thomas and Leila Kaplon and Kenneth and Madonna Ferguson; his father Donald James Doyle; his aunt Lois and uncle George Bednar; and his infant brother Nole Thomas Kaplon Goodyear.
Living most of his life in Ohio and several years in PA, D.J. worked as a Roofer and was a Good Hearted Soul.
There will be no visitation.
Private services will be held by the family.
The family will be receiving friends from 2 – 4 p.m., Friday, May 22, 2020 at 108 Mary Street, Johnsonburg, PA
The family will be accepting online condolences and asking for donations to help with funeral expenses at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com.
The Ubel Funeral Home of Johnsonburg has been entrusted with final arrangements.
Published in Ridgway Record from May 20 to May 21, 2020.