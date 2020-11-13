Donald L. Howard, age 58, of 763 Johnsonburg Rd., St. Marys, died early Friday morning, November 13, 2020, at Pinecrest Manor following a lengthy illness.
He was born May 14, 1962, in Ridgway, son of Peg L. (Victor) and the late Donald L. Clark and Robert V. Howard.
He married Darlene E. Lander on March 26, 1994, she survives.
He resided in Ridgway for many years. Don was a Christian. He was a graduate of Ridgway High School Class of 1980 and Johnson and Wales University in Providence, Rhode Island. He had been employed by multiple country clubs and resorts in Florida, as well as Aiello's Cafe as a chef.
He is survived by his wife, Darlene E. Howard, of Ridgway; one son, Cameron C. Howard, and companion, Chelsie, of Pittsburgh; one grandson, Sullivan Howard, of Pittsburgh; his mother, Margaret L. "Peg" Howard, of Ridgway; his father, Robert V. Howard ,of St. Marys; two brothers, Dean S. (Christine) Howard of Greensburg and Daniel V. (Michelle) Howard of Ridgway; one sister, Michelle (Daniel) Howard of Ridgway; and seven nieces and nephews, Maggie, Lauren, Carlotta, Elizabeth, Benjamin, William and Frank.
He was preceded in death by his father, Donald L. Clark, and a brother, Frank Clark.
A memorial service for Donald L. Howard will be private. There will be no visitation.
Memorials, if desired, can be made to the Ridgway Ambulance Corp.
