Donald L. Sidelinger, 77, of 106 Jersey Road, St. Marys, died at his home on Thursday, October 17, 2019 surrounded by his family following a lengthy illness.
He was born on July 22, 1942, in Ridgway, a son of the late Emery and Myrtle Stumbaugh Sidelinger.
On June 22, 1968 in Sacred Heart Church, he married Judith McClain Sidelinger, who survives.
Don was a member of Shiloh Presbyterian Church and retired from Keystone Carbon Company after more than 40 years of service. He served in the U.S. Marines from 1960-1964. He was a member of the NRA and the St. Marys Sportmens Club.
An avid outdoorsman, Don could often be found gardening, mountain biking, or hunting. In his free time, he also enjoyed woodworking. Over the years, he enjoyed photography, especially taking pictures of his grandchildren. Having spent more than 51 years together, there was nothing Don enjoyed more than spending time with his wife, and the two of them did everything together. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren as well.
In addition to his wife, Judith McClain Sidelinger, he is survived by two sons; Randy (Karen Chubon) Sidelinger of Ridgway and Scott (Janet) Sidelinger of St. Marys, and by four grandchildren; Isaac, Elizabeth, Gabriel, and Emma. He is also survived by two sisters; Twila (Harv) Dowdle of Glen Hazel, and Bev Frye of Ridgway, and by one brother; Jerry (Becky) Sidelinger of Wilcox, as well as by several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister; Kathleen Smith.
Funeral services for Donald L. Sidelinger will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Lynch-Green Funeral Home with Pastor Scott Wiest, officiating.
Military Honors will be accorded by the St. Marys Servicemen's Burial Detail.
Visitation will be held at the Lynch-Green Funeral Home on Monday, October 21, 2019 from 5-8 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Community Nurses Hospice.
Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael St., St. Marys, is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com
Published in Ridgway Record on Oct. 21, 2019