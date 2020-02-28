Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hoover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. of Hershey - Hershey
88 Lucy Ave.
Hershey, PA 17033
(717) 533-7700
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
2:00 PM
St. Leo Magnus Catholic Church
111 Depot St
Ridgway, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Vigilione
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna K. Vigilione


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna K. Vigilione Obituary
Donna K. Viglione, 75, of Grantville, formerly of Ridgway, passed away on Feb. 19, 2020, at home, surrounded by her family.
She was born Feb. 15, 1945 in Mt. Jewett, daughter of the late Warren Dickinson and Anna (Hendrickson) Coast.
Donna is survived by husband, Michael Viglione; and daughter, Mary Ann and her husband, (Tyson Kenneth) Bonn; siblings, John Dickinson (Christine) and Laura Covert; siblings-in-law Tony (Maureen) Viglione, John Viglione, and Carmella (John) Bonghi; as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded her in death by sisters, Sally Gates and Barbara Stokes; and an infant daughter, Michelle Viglione.
A memorial mass will be celebrated on March 21, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the St. Leo Magnus Catholic Church, 111 Depot St, Ridgway, PA 15853.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial contributions be made to St Joan of Arc School 329 W Areba Ave, Hershey, PA 17033.
Hoover Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., of Hershey, handled the arrangements.
Send condolences via the online guest book at www.hooverfuneralhome.com
Published in Ridgway Record on Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hoover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. of Hershey - Hershey
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -