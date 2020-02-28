|
|
Donna K. Viglione, 75, of Grantville, formerly of Ridgway, passed away on Feb. 19, 2020, at home, surrounded by her family.
She was born Feb. 15, 1945 in Mt. Jewett, daughter of the late Warren Dickinson and Anna (Hendrickson) Coast.
Donna is survived by husband, Michael Viglione; and daughter, Mary Ann and her husband, (Tyson Kenneth) Bonn; siblings, John Dickinson (Christine) and Laura Covert; siblings-in-law Tony (Maureen) Viglione, John Viglione, and Carmella (John) Bonghi; as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded her in death by sisters, Sally Gates and Barbara Stokes; and an infant daughter, Michelle Viglione.
A memorial mass will be celebrated on March 21, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the St. Leo Magnus Catholic Church, 111 Depot St, Ridgway, PA 15853.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial contributions be made to St Joan of Arc School 329 W Areba Ave, Hershey, PA 17033.
Hoover Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., of Hershey, handled the arrangements.
Published in Ridgway Record on Feb. 29, 2020