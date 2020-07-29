Donna Mae Hinton, age 73, passed away peacefully at her home on July 22, 2020, after a long recovery from a stroke in January. She was born, July 10, 1947, and raised in Johnsonburg, Pennsylvania, to LaVerne and Mary Breakey and graduated the Class of 1965 from Johnsonburg High School.
Donna was a devoted wife and mother first and foremost. She treasured her husband and children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her roll as Nana to nine grandchildren. She had a high-spirited personality and always made people around her laugh and feel comfortable. She made friends everywhere she went!
Donna loved to love all people, especially kids (of all ages)! Her hands rarely stayed still. Donna was constantly crocheting projects for grandchildren and friends, cooking everybody's favorite dinner (or dessert), or reading the latest book that was referred to her.
For many years Donna ran her own in-home daycare. One of her favorite sayings was, "You can not spoil children, only meat." A saying that her 3 kids continue to live by. Many kids and families were in and out of Donna's house, and they would continue to stop by to say hello, even when they were grown with kids of their own. Donna taught Religious Education for many years and was a member of Beta Sigma Phi.
Donna is survived by her husband of 53 years, Kenneth Hinton; 3 children: Kenneth Hinton and wife Fyanna of Warren, PA, Brian Hinton of Ridgway, and Marianne Hinton and wife Michelle of Chester, VA; 9 grandchildren: Brandon, Kiersten, Gabriel, Aaron, Jonathan, Jacoby, Hannah, Delvin, and Leia; 4 sisters: Darla (Theodore) Klark of Dubois, PA, Beverly Mowrey of Warren, PA, Kathy Fingado of Maryland, and Missy (Steve) Smith of St. Marys, PA; and a brother Karl (Michelle) Breakey of Johnsonburg, PA. She was preceded in death by her parents LaVerne and Mary (Folmar) Breakey.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Donna Mae Hinton will be celebrated at St. Leo Catholic Church on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 1:30 PM. Officiating will be Fr. Justin P. Pino, Pastor of St. Leo Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Parklawn Memorial Gardens. There will be no visitation. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Ridgway Public Library or to St. Leo Catholic Church. Share your online condolences at www.thompsonfuneralhomepa.com.