Dorothy J. Prencipe, 88, formerly of Ridgway, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Harrisburg Hospital.

Born June 6, 1930, in Bradford, she was a daughter of the late William E. and Gertrude M. (Vogt) Minor. Dorothy shared a loving and devoted union with James M. Prencipe, prior to his passing on Jan. 4, 2017.

Dorothy was employed by the Elliott Co. in her younger years and later worked in retail at various local merchants and at the Ridgway Area School District as a teacher's aide. She appreciated the opportunity that working outside the home provided, however, Dorothy always received the greatest satisfaction from being a Homemaker – caring for and nurturing her family.

A parishioner of St. Leo Magnus Catholic Church, she enjoyed singing in the choir and was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America. An accomplished and avid golfer, Dorothy was a member of Elk County Country Club. She had on more than one occasion shot a "hole in one" and also claimed the title as a women's club champion.

In their retirement years, Dorothy, and her husband, James, lived on the Gulf Coast of Alabama for nearly 20 years. She enjoyed entertaining her snowbird friends and playing the meticulous fairways and greens of the Glen Lakes Golf Club. She attended Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church, while living in Alabama, and later attended St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Catholic Church, after relocating to Harrisburg.

Dorothy is survived by her children: Mary Y. "Bonnie" McMahon (Thomas) of Harrisburg; James M. Prencipe, Jr. (Patricia) of Columbus, Missouri; Renee J. Prencipe of Newnan, Georgia; and William J. Prencipe of Lake Park, Florida. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and, her sister, Gertrude "Eileen" Krawczyk of Cheektowaga, New York.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 p.m. on Monday, March 11 at St. Leo Magnus Catholic Church, 111 Depot Street, Ridgway, with Rev. Justin Pino, as Celebrant.

Interment in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, will be at the convenience of the family. The family will receive friends at the church on Monday, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to either St. Leo's School, 117 Depot Street, Ridgway, PA 15853, or the at ALZ.org.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to either St. Leo's School, 117 Depot Street, Ridgway, PA 15853, or the at ALZ.org.

Those wishing to share memories or condolences with the family are invited to visit BitnerCares.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Jesse H. Geigle Funeral Home, Inc., Harrisburg.