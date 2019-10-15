|
|
Edward "Ed" J. Pisani died at home on Sept. 30, 2019 surrounded by his family.
Ed was born on Dec. 3, 1954. He was the son of son of Ernest and Juan Pisani. He lived in Johnsonburg most of his life but spent time in Florida and New York working.
He is preceded in death by his father, Ernest; and grandparents, Nick and Mary Cardoni, and Edward and Grace Pisnani.
Ed is survived by his daughter Alexis and three grandsons, Emmit, Eben, and Ernest; a long time friend, Colleen; his mother, Juan; siblings, Ron Pisani, Nick Pisani (Janey), Elaine Parana (Ray), David Pisani (Stacey); many nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
Ed enjoyed spending time with all his family. Ed attended the Holy Rosary School. He graduated from Elk County Catholic High School. He then went to Penn State Behrend then into the US Army.
Ed loved hunting, fishing, poler, football and horse racing. He loved entertaining everyone with his singing and comical humor. Ed loved life and lived to the fullest.
Family and friends are welcome to join Ed's family at the Holy Rosary Church in Johnsonburg for a memorial service on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 10:30 a.m.
Published in Ridgway Record on Oct. 16, 2019