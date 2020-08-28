Edward R. Eagen of Doylestown, Pa., peacefully passed away at his residence, surrounded by his family on Wednesday July 22, 2020. He was 76.
Born in Ridgway in 1944 to the late William F. and Margaret (Wallace) Eagen, Ed was a resident of Doylestown since 1972. He was the former owner and operator of Eagen Tool Supply of Doylestown from 1972-2009, which is now managed by his son, Mike.
Ed was the beloved husband of five years to Akiyo Doi-Eagen. He was devoted to and adored by his entire family. They include son, Mike Eagen, wife, Linda, and grandchildren, Melissa and Gabriel of Pipersville Pa.; daughter, Beth Eagen, and husband, Dan Malone, and grandchildren, Maggie, Ellie, and Clara of Seattle Wash.; daughter, Jennifer Eagen-McCloskey, and late husband, Thomas, and grandchildren, Bella and Frances, of Doylestown. Additionally, Ed was the dear stepfather to Akiyo's daughters and grandfather to their children; Kaori Asano and daughter, Chela, of Madison, N.J., as well as Rie Gargullo, ND husband, Ryan, and their children, Myles, Leena and Chase of Blue Bell, PA. He is also survived by his cherished siblings, brother, William Eagen, and wife, Barbara, of Rochester Hills, Mich.; sister, Suzanne Byers, and husband, Bob, of Limerick, Pa.; brother, Patrick Eagen, and wife, Jane, of Ridgway. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, extended family and his dog, Stella.
Ed was a U.S. Naval veteran having served in 1961 – 1964 and during the Cuban Crisis. He then took steps to develop his own company which he named in honor of his father's own business, Eagen Hardware. Throughout his life, Ed engaged with his children in both sports and social activities such baseball, basketball and softball coach, Adventure Guides and in later years, traveling cross country on numerous occasions with each of his daughters. Membership in the Ancient Order of Hibernians (Bucks County Division 3) was something he shared with his son. Ed loved attending his grandchildren's swim meets, dance recitals karate and 4-H events. They all learned much about chess, fishing, golfing, dribbling and baseball from him. He and his loyal golden retriever, Stella, took pleasure in their countless weekly walks together in the woods by Fonthill Castle. A lot of his free time was spent in Brigantine, NJ where he and his family went boating, fishing and relaxed together. In particular, he and Akiyo especially enjoyed watching the sun set over the bay. Together they traveled across the US and to Japan. Frequent and lengthy visits to Seattle to be with his daughter and her family were always highlights of his year. Ed was a fan of both the Eagles and Phillies. Christmas was his favorite holiday shared with his family. A voracious reader on the topics of American and Native American history and U.S. politics, Ed never stopped learning. He was a loving, patient and supportive force behind every one of his grandchildren.
Services were private under the direction of the Varcoe-Thomas Funeral Home/Central Bucks Crematory, 344 North Main Street, Doylestown, PA 18901.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to the following charities dear to Ed's heart would be greatly appreciated.
Downtown Emergency Service Center www.desc.org
Philabundance www.philabundence.org
Red Cloud Indian School www.redcloudschool.org
